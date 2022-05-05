Jack Harlow To Serve Honorary Role At 2022 Kentucky Derby

The “First Class” hitmaker is headed back to his hometown for the race.

Jack Harlow is preparing to release his sophomore album, Come Home the Kids Miss You, on May 6. Plus, the Louisville-raised rapper will be in attendance at the 148th Kentucky Derby the following day.

The Kentucky Derby selected Jack Harlow to be the announcer for this year’s Rider Up. Harlow will command the Derby jockeys to mount their horses prior to the start of the race.

In addition, Country artist Brittney Spencer will sing the national anthem at the event. Organizers expect around 150,000 fans to be in attendance at this year’s Kentucky Derby.

Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You will feature Pharrell, Drake, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The 24-year-old Generation Now representative dropped “Nail Tech” and “First Class” as singles.

“First Class” debuted at #1 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart in April. The track currently sits at #2 on that weekly tally. “Nail Tech” peaked at #18 in March. Harlow also topped the Hot 100 in 2021 with Lil Nas X’s “Industry Baby” collaboration.

The Kentuck Derby will air live from Louisville’s Churchill Downs Racetrack on Saturday, May 7 on NBC. Coverage of pre-race activities begins at 12 pm ET on USA Network and moves to NB at 2:30 pm ET.