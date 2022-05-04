Jack Harlow Unveils ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ Tracklist & Guests

Jack Harlow’s sophomore album will be released through Generation Now and Atlantic Records on Friday (May 6).

Jack Harlow rounded up a few stars for his upcoming album Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The Kentucky native revealed the tracklist for his sophomore album on Tuesday (May 3). Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You includes 15 tracks and appearances by some of the biggest names in music.

Drake, Pharrell, Lil Wayne and Justin Timberlake will be guests on the new LP. The project also features the single “First Class,” which became Jack Harlow’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jack Harlow’s Come Home the Kids Miss You is scheduled to drop on Friday (May 6). Earlier this year, he told Rolling Stone the album won’t just be “ear candy.”

“My new s### is much more serious,” he said. “Right now, my message is letting muh’f###### know I love Hip Hop, and I’m one of the best in my generation. You can’t do that with nonchalant, like, ‘Eeey, I got the b######,’ in clever ways over and over again. I got to dig deeper this time.”

Check out the tracklist for Jack Harlow’s second studio album below.