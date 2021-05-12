Jack Harlow’s DJ Wanted Surrenders Over Murder Charge For Kentucky Derby Shooting

The cops are looking for Jack Harlow’s DJ, who’s accused of cutting down a woman in a packed nightclub.

Rapper Jack Harlow’s DJ has been indicted on a murder charge for his alleged role in a nightclub shooting in Louisville, Kentucky at the end of last month.

Prosecutors charged Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon aka Ronnie Luciano, with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the incident.

A warrant out for his arrest, and O’Bannon finally surrendered to the cops yesterday (May 11th) and held on a $500,000 bond.

Jack Harlow was celebrating the 2021 Kentucky Derby horse race at the Ultra Lounge, where a fight broke out.

The 23-year-old made it out of the club unharmed, but one woman was killed and an unnamed man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Jack was billed as one of the honorary announcers for the Kentucky Derby, but he was replaced at the last minute by four-time Kentucky Derby winner D. Wayne Lukas.

Jack Harlow has yet to comment about the club shooting.