Jack Harlow’s DJ Wants $500k Bond Reduced In Murder Case, Claiming He Was Attacked

Jack Harlow’s DJ claims he was attacked multiple times by the woman he’s accused of killing.

Jack Harlow’s DJ is claiming that the woman that he is accused of killing during a Derby Event party tried to attack him, seemingly setting himself up for a self-defense, defense.

But is that enough to get him out of the murder?

Ronnie Tyshon O’Bannon has not only been indicted on charges of murder but also with tampering with physical evidence connected to Kasmira Nash’s death in the early morning hours on May 1st.

Still, his lawyers are fighting the good fight and constructing a strategy to get him off.

Attorney Robert Eggert wrote in a court filing, “There seems considerable evidence at this point that Mr. O’Bannon was attacked not once, but twice at Vibes Club by the deceased in this case.”

Eggert mentions that Nash attacked his client, who goes by the moniker Ronnie Lucciano.

The request is intended to reduce his $500K bond or release him on home incarceration. According to the legal counsel, this is “grossly excessive,” especially because he doesn’t have a long history of criminology.

They also contend that he is not a flight risk.

The “What’s Poppin” rapper was also at the nightclub during the evening. Reports say that he was only a few feet away from the shooting.

In a post to his Instagram story, he noted that he was “heart is broken” for Nash “and everyone else touched by this tragic death.”