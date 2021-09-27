Jackboy’s $100K GoFundMe For Haiti Relief Efforts

Jackboy is partnering with Lil baby to build the hospital as well as donating $100,000 of his own money to relief efforts.

Jackboy recently launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for Haiti earthquake relief and Grabba Leaf LLC has now donated $20,000 to the cause.

Earlier this month, Jackboy took to Instagram Stories to call on volunteers to help build a new medical facility in the wake of the devastation caused by the recent earthquake.

Lil Baby Says He Will Help Jackboy Build A Hospital In Haiti

Jackboy is partnering with Lil baby to build the hospital as well as donating $100,000 of his own money to relief efforts.

The Haitian-born rapper announced the GoFundMe on Twitter with a song and accompanying video. “’Where I’m From’ I dedicate this visual to my people in Haiti,” Jackboy wrote in the caption. “The 7.2 earthquake that recently struck motivated me to raise awareness of the struggling conditions in my country. If you want to donate to Help Build The Hospital Hit The gofundme link in my bio. ❤️🇭🇹🇭🇹#1804Records”

“Where I’m From” I dedicate this visual to my people in Haiti. The 7.2 earthquake that recently struck motivated me to raise awareness of the struggling conditions in my country. If you want to donate to Help Build The Hospital Hit The gofundme link in my bio. ❤️🇭🇹🇭🇹#1804Records pic.twitter.com/mjeIwL2rJH — 1804 JACKBOY 💤 (@Jackboy) September 17, 2021

According to the fundraising page, donations will go towards sourcing supplies and funding the hospital.

“For Phase 1 efforts, Jackboy and team will be ordering supplies and sending directly to a reputable charity located in Haiti,” the page reads. “Funds will be spent on orthopedic supplies, tarps for shelter, and the foundation of the hospital.”

Speaking after seeing the conditions in Haiti first hand after a trip there Jackboy wrote:

“I just walked through a hospital in Haiti and all the patients sleeping outside,” he wrote. “I personally handed every single last one of them a(n) envelope full of money but fr fr (for real) I feel like that ain’t enough. Who want to go to Haiti with me and get a hospital built. It’s not really that much especially if we use U.S. dollars. #PrayForHaiti.”

Jackboy – Where I’m From (Official Video)

Wyclef Jean recently called out the Biden Administration for the inhumane treatment of Haitians on the Texas border.