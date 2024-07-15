Jacquees Engaged To Deion Sanders’ Pregnant Daughter: Couple Says It Took “Courage”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jacquees and Deiondra Sanders got engaged months after a messy social spat between Sanders and Jacquees’ ex Dreezy.

Jacquees proposed to Deiondra Sanders, the daughter of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders. Deiondra, who is pregnant with Jacquees’ child, celebrated their engagement on Monday (July 15).

“Baby momma who?” she wrote on Instagram. “lol Nah for real tho. We done came a long way in such a short amount of time. #NoOneButGod. This speech was everything. Reassurance and showed me you do be paying attention. I am so ecstatic. I was not expecting this at all. I don’t even gotta say much cause we both know what’s up. I know this took a lot of courage, honesty, letting go of fear, epic nerve and self assurance. I am so proud of you and I will be here every step of the way to help you become the man God intended you to be.”

Jacquees reflected on his relationship with Deiondra in a lengthy post on Instagram. He disclosed his struggles with alcoholism and praised his fiancée for her positive impact on his life.

“A lot of people don’t know you really saved my life,” he wrote. “I was an alcoholic for years. I didn’t realize it. I was fighting it, a hard battle but I always knew I could do it if I wanted to but I need a little more motivation … So on March 3, 2024, I quit drinking. I knew you believed in me. And nobody else couldn’t fix me … I haven’t drank liquor in 4 months and the last 4 month months have been incredible. They haven’t been perfect. But they have been incredible in my life. I’ve made a complete 360 and you’ve had everything to do with that.”

Jacquees and Deiondra announced the latter’s pregnancy in March. The couple held a gender reveal party in May. The two are having a baby boy.