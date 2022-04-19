Jacqueline Avant’s Killer Sentenced To Life In Prison

A judge sentenced a man to life in prison for the murder of Jacqueline Avant, who was married to the legendary Clarence Avant.

Aariel Maynor has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, the wife of renowned music executive Clarence Avant.

Judge Kathryn Solorzano sentenced Maynor to a minimum of 150 years behind bars on Tuesday (April 19). The 30-year-old man shot and killed Jacqueline Avant during a robbery at her Beverly Hills home in December 2021.

“Today marks the end of a tragic case that rocked our community,” Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón said in a press release. “Because of a completely senseless act, Los Angeles lost Jacqueline Avant, a community leader and philanthropist. Her murder sent shockwaves through our community, prompting fear, concern and a tremendous sense of loss. Given the sentence today, Mr. Maynor will be ineligible for early parole and will spend the rest of his life in prison.”

Maynor pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of first-degree residential burglary with a person present. He also admitted to shooting at a security guard at Jacqueline Avant’s residence.

“This sentence and conclusion of this case also prevents a painful and lengthy process of trial for the Avant family, a process that can be traumatizing,” Gascón said. “There was never any doubt that we were going to pursue this case rigorously, this case shocks us all. Our office has and will continue to seek to hold accountable those who cause grievous harm in our communities.”

Jacqueline Avant was 81. She’s survived by her husband and their two children.