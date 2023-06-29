Jada Pinkett Smith Introduced Her Entire Family To Psychedelics, Says Son Jaden Smith 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith credits psychedelics with helping him become a more empathetic person, especially towards his siblings.

Jaden Smith has revealed that he has become more empathetic towards his loved ones after his mother introduced him and the rest of his family to psychedelics.

The 24-year-old rapper made the disclosure during a panel at the Psychedelic Science conference in Denver, Colorado, last week (Jun. 19-23).

“I think it was my mom, actually, that was really the first one to make that step for the family,” Jaden explained. “It was just her for a really, really long time and then eventually it just trickled and evolved, and everybody found it in their own ways.”

Jaden says he was able to access a “deeper, deeper, deeper layer of a connection with nature” than he ever imagined before he discovered the natural medicine and “realized the effects.” He reflected on his first experience, which he deemed a turning point in his understanding of self and his connection to nature.

The “Icon” rapper also credits psychedelics with helping him foster a closer bond with his siblings, sister Willow, 22, and half-brother Trey, 30.

“Siblings can argue so much and fight so much, and lord knows me and my siblings have done so much of that in the past,” he said. “But the level of love and empathy that I can feel for them inside of the [psychedelic] experiences and outside of the experiences has been something that’s profound and beautiful.” Check out the clip of Jaden Smith at the Psychedelic Science conference below.

Jada Pinkett Smith Says Psychedelics “Changed My Life”

In November 2021, Jada Pinkett Smith discussed her experience with psychedelics in an episode of Red Table Talk.

“I struggled with depression for so long. And the thing about the plant medicine is it helps you feel better but also solves the problems of how you got there in the first place,” she said.

Nonetheless, Jada suggests prospective users should consult a professional before trying psychedelics.

“You have to really wanna do it, this is not for play,” she added. “You have to be willing to confront some hard stuff. It is very healing and it has changed my life.”