Jada Pinkett Smith Canceled By Facebook, ‘Red Table Talk’ Needs New Home

Meta ended its Facebook Watch originals, leaving Jada Pinkett Smith searching for a new outlet to air ‘Red Table Talk.’

Jada Pinkett Smith started exploring options to continue her Red Table Talk series.

The actress reacted to Meta canceling Red Table Talk and other Facebook Watch originals on Thursday (April 27). Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed she’s looking for a new home for her show in posts on Instagram and Twitter.

“We are so grateful to have had such a beautiful partnership with Facebook Watch and we are sorry to see the entire team disband,” she wrote. “We wish everyone well in their new journeys to come.”

She added, “We at Red Table are in talks of finding a new home and we’ll see you soon.”

Red Table Talk debuted on Facebook Watch in 2018. Jada Pinkett Smith hosted the show with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.

The web series notably featured Jada Pinkett Smith discussing her personal life with her husband Will Smith. She talked about her infamous “entanglement” with August Alsina on Red Table Talk, which led to the spread of the “Sad Will Smith” meme on social media.

Red Table Talk ran for five seasons on Facebook Watch. The show’s last episode, a reunion special for the sitcom A Different World, premiered in December 2022.