Facebook Watch Cancels Original Programs Including Jada Pinkett Smith’s ‘Red Table Talk’

Westbrook Studios apparently wants to continue the award-winning series.

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris’s Red Table Talk needs a new distributor. Facebook Watch will no longer broadcast the talk show after five seasons.

According to Deadline, the Meta-owned Facebook Watch is abandoning its lineup of original programming. That means series such as the Westbrook Studios-produced Red Table Talk have been canceled.

Plus, Meta’s Head of Development and Programming, Mina Lefevre, will be leaving the company. It appears Facebook wants to shift its focus to creating VR experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Red Table Talk premiered in May 2018 and quickly became a headline-creating source of pop culture news. Past guests on the Daytime Emmy and NAACP Image award-winning show include Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Kid Cudi, Jordyn Woods, T.I. & Tameka “Tiny” Harris, and Lauren London.

One of the most-viral episodes of Red Table Talk featured married celebrity couple, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith. Viewers from around the world tuned in to see Will’s reaction to the gossip surrounding Jada’s so-called “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.

That conversation between Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith spawned the “Sad Will” memes that took over the internet. The “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” installment of Red Table Talk amassed more than 39 million views on Facebook.

In addition to Pinkett Smith’s RTT, Facebook Watch also presented other original series like Steve Harvey’s Steve on Watch, Taraji P. Henson’s Piece of Mind, Tom Brady’s Tom vs. Time, Post Malone’s Celebrity World Pong League, and Cardi B’s Cardi Tries.