Jada Pinkett Smith Explains Why She Loves Living Without Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed the “best” part of moving out of her family home And of course, it has everything to do with Will!

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up about what she enjoys most about living separately from her estranged husband, whom she secretly split from in 2016.

“The best thing is I don’t need to say to Will, ‘Are you OK with this couch?'” Jada Pinkett Smith, 52, told the Daily Mail’s You magazine. “I got one that’s cream patent leather but with gold studs on it. That expresses the heavy-metal side to me.”

The “Girls Trip” actress revealed that she has even created a “woman cave” in her new home.

Jada Pinkett Smith told the outlet, “Every woman needs a woman cave!” Elsewhere in the interview, Jada opened up about her kids’ reaction to her moving out of the family home.

“They knew I needed it,” she stated. “And besides, they are adults now. They know where to find me. They all have their own keys – even Will.”

Jada and Will, 55, tied the knot in 1997 and share two children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 23.

Jada, who lives near to Will’s home in Calabasas, California, told The Times in October that they will “eventually” live together again.

“I think eventually we will (live together again). I really do,” Jada told the outlet. “Will’s getting old. I’m staying quite young, but it’s getting apparent to me that he’s gonna need someone to take care of him.”