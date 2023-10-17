Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” Set To Return In 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Facebook Watch canceled the show and several others earlier this year.

It appears the award-winning Red Table Talk will return next year. Worthy author Jada Pinkett Smith’s headline-generating talk show will need to find a new broadcast home before new episodes start to air.

Red Table Talk launched on Facebook Watch in May 2018 and ran on the social media platform for five seasons. Willow Smith, Jada’s daughter, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Jada’s mother, served as co-hosts for the program.

Back in April of this year, Facebook Watch canceled several shows including Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. Apparently, Facebook wants to shift the company’s focus away from original programming and move more towards virtual reality experiences in Meta Horizon Worlds.

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed Red Table Talk will be back. The star of cult classic films such as Menace II Society and Set It Off informed her fans to be on the lookout for a rebooted Red Table Talk in 2024.

“The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” declared Jada Pinkett Smith during a livestream on TalkShopLive. “We could not do the red table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey.”

Numerous celebrities appeared on Red Table Talk during the show’s five-year run. The guest list included Gabrielle Union, Tiffany Haddish, Kid Cudi, Wale, Jordyn Woods, Common, T.I., Snoop Dogg, Lauren London, Ice Cube, Bobby Brown, Kevin Hart, Queen Latifah, Fat Joe, and others.

“Jada Brings Herself to the Table” became one of the most-watched episodes of Red Table Talk (39 million views). That installment featured Jada Pinkett Smith and her husband, Will Smith, addressing Jada’s infamous “entanglement” with R&B singer August Alsina.