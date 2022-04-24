Jada Pinkett Smith To Talk About Will Smith Oscar Slap When “The Time Calls” For It

Jada Pinkett Smith and her family are still “healing” after Will Smith shockingly smacked comedian Chris Rock during The Oscars!

Jada Pinkett Smith has indicated she will discuss her husband Will Smith’s behavior at the 2022 Academy Awards “when the time calls.”

During the ceremony on March 27th, the “King Richard” actor walked onto the stage and slapped comedian Chris Rock after he compared Jada – who has the medical condition alopecia – to G.I. Jane.

While fans wondered if Jada would address the shocking incident on the latest episode of her talk show “Red Table Talk” on Wednesday, she instead issued a message at the start of the video.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing,” the note began. “Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then…The table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredible impressive first guest.”

The message was signed by Jada. The episode featured a conversation with Janelle Monáe and contained no further references to the incident.

Will apologized to Academy members and his peers during his acceptance speech for Best Actor at the film event and followed it up with a lengthy apology on Instagram the next day.

The 53-year-old resigned from the Academy earlier this month and was subsequently banned from attending the Oscars for ten years.