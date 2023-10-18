Jada Pinkett Smith Claims Tupac And Will Smith Would Have Been “Really Good Friends” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Tupac Shakur “approved” of Will Smith and would have been good friends with him, according to Jada Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith says Tupac Shakur “approved” of her relationship with Will Smith and believes the pair would have become close friends if the West Coast icon survived the 1996 shooting that took his life.

The Matrix actress is still spilling the tea ahead of her new memoir Worthy. She opened up about what ‘Pac thought of her dating the Emancipation actor during a recent appearance on Jay Shetty’s On Purpose podcast.

“If ‘Pac had survived Vegas, he and Will would’ve ended up being really good friends,” she shared. “They would’ve had a lot to offer each other. Funny enough, Will was the only person when I started dating him, ‘Pac never said anything.”

According to Jada Pinkett Smith, Tupac’s silence indicated she had his blessing to date Will Smith.

“If I dated anybody else, ‘Pac had something to say,” she added. “He didn’t think anybody was good enough, which I understand. But when I started dating Will, he didn’t say anything. Which meant to me, in his own way, he approved. He didn’t say anything. Not a word, which made me believe he approved.”

Jada Pinkett Smith says Tupac Shakur and Will Smith would’ve been really good friends.pic.twitter.com/pPiSJDVb7c — Examiners Club. (@examinersclub) October 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Pinkett Smith’s award-winning Facebook show Red Table Talk is set to return in 2024.

“The Red Table is coming back. We are in the works of a situation right now. So next year,” she revealed during a livestream on TalkShopLive. “We could not do the red table while I was writing this book and while Willow was on her music journey.”

The Smiths may have even more revelations coming. “Will and I are talking about writing a book, together, called ‘Don’t Try This at Home,’” Pinkett Smith told Extra.