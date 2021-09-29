Jada Pinkett Smith Explains How She Helped Willow “Build A Butt”

Willow Smith was considering getting her booty enhanced, but her mom Jada talked her out of it and offered some advice on how she could “build” her butt!

Jada Pinkett Smith urged her daughter, Willow, to hit the gym when she overheard her discussing a little butt enhancement.

In a new clip from the family’s popular “Red Table Talk” web series, Jada opened up about the chat she and Willow had when she realized the youngster was thinking about a cheeky cosmetic boost.

“I considered getting the tiniest little bit (of surgery), but then I just got into the gym and got it anyway (naturally),” Willow explained.

Jada then revealed she told Willow to take a more natural route to “build a butt.”

She laughed, “I said, ‘You want a butt? One thing your mother know how to do is build a butt!’ And you build it to the point that people thought you got surgery.”

Jada confessed she’s not opposed to cosmetic butt boosts, adding, “I’m glad we’re here talking about this today… because I was considering getting one.”