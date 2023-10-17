Jada Pinkett Smith Says She’s “Young” But “Old” Will Smith Needs Someone To Take Care Of Him

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jada Pinkett Smith also said she and Will Smith will “eventually” ive together again.

Jada Pinkett Smith believes she and her estranged husband, Will Smith, will live together again “eventually.”

While speaking to The Times, the Gotham actress revealed that she may move back in with Will to “take care of him” when he’s older.

“I think eventually we will (live together again). I really do,” Jada Pinkett Smith told the outlet. “Will’s getting old. I’m staying quite young, but it’s getting apparent to me that he’s gonna need someone to take care of him.”

Will and Jada married in 1997. In Jada’s upcoming memoir, titled “Worthy,” the actress revealed that they had been secretly separated for seven years. She currently lives in her own house nearby to Will’s in Calabasas, California.

The “Girls Trip” star explained in her interview that she was “adamantly against divorce” because it “doesn’t feel right” for them.

“Will and I got married at an early age and we were able to make some beautiful things and some not so beautiful things,” she said. “We got to a place where we had to go our separate ways in order to break from some of those more immature fantasies of what being married was about.”

Jada Pinkett Smith continued, “Bear in mind, when we had that separation in 2016 the goal was to divorce, but divorce just didn’t feel right for either of us. We don’t know why. But here we are.”

She added that she wasn’t dating anyone else, as Will was still her “focus” and her “dynamic with him is her greatest teacher in terms of healing.”

The estranged couple share two children together: 25-year-old Jaden and 22-year-old Willow. Will also shares 30-year-old son Trey with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.