Jada Pinkett Smith Teases “Don’t Try This At Home” Book With Will Smith

More details about the Hollywood legends’ marriage could be on the way.

Over the last several days, information about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and their unconventional marriage consumed social media timelines. Jada has generated a lot of pop culture conversation while promoting her new memoir Worthy.

All of the attention surrounding Jada Pinkett Smith’s willingness to share details about her personal life spawned countless headlines. It appears the world could get another round of a media circus from the Smith family in the coming years.

“I know it seems like it’s a lot of life because it is a lot of life in the book, but it’s very streamlined. There’s like layers and layers and layers and layers. There’s no way I could have put it all in one book,” said Pinkett Smith during an interview with SiriusXM’s Sway in the Morning.

The veteran Hollywood star also added, “So there’s definitely other books to come. I mean, even Will and I are thinking about writing a book. We were talking about this last night, writing a book called Don’t Try This at Home, where he and I kind of sit down and talk about our specific journey together.”

Jada Pinkett Smith supposedly met Will Smith on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air sitcom in 1994. The A Different World cast member married the rapper formerly known as The Fresh Prince three years later.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s self-described “life partnership” hit a rocky road in 2020. R&B singer August Alsina exposed his romantic “entanglement” with the Girls Trip actress. That revelation led to a now-infamous episode of Red Table Talk.

On the “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” edition of Pinkett Smith’s Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show, both Smiths addressed the gossip associated with August Alsina. The parents of Jaden Smith and Willow Smith ended the program by declaring, “Bad marriage for life.”