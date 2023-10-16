Jada Pinkett Smith On Will Smith: “We’ve Tried Everything To Get Away From Each Other”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jada Pinkett Smith’s media run to promote her upcoming Worthy memoir has generated countless headlines over the last several days. Mostly, the stories about her marriage with legendary entertainer Will Smith became gossip fodder.

In a new profile for the New York Times, Jada Pinkett Smith once again reveals personal details about her life. According to the Girls Trip star, the self-described life partners have tried to separate from each other in the past.

“We wanted to create a family we never had, and we did that. And we enjoy our family,” said Pinkett Smith. “For us, our marriage is like a cornerstone of that for now. Who knows in 10 years.”

The Baltimore native also added, “We’ve tried everything to get away from each other, and we just don’t.” The Hollywood couple have two children together, 25-year-old Jaden Smith and 22-year-old Willow Smith.

Jada Pinkett Smith’s comments in the Times reflect what she and Will Smith had to say in an infamous 2020 installment of Red Table Talk. On the “Jada Brings Herself to the Table” episode, they both declared, “We ride together. We die together. Bad marriage for life.”

After meeting Will Smith on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air in 1994, Jada Pinkett married the rapper/actor in 1997. Rumors of trouble in the marriage hit a fever pitch in 2020 when R&B singer August Alsina exposed his sexual relationship with Jada.

The Smiths once again took center stage in the global pop culture conversation last year. Will Smith faced backlash for slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards. Rock had just made a joke about Jada’s bald head due to alopecia areata.