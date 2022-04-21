Jada Pinkett Smith: My Family Is Focusing On “Deep Healing” After Oscar Slap

Three weeks after Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face at the 94th Academy Awards, it appears the Smith family is still not ready to talk about the situation in a public forum. Will’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, did issue a new statement.

There were reports that Will Smith planned to discuss the incident in an upcoming episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk. A new installment of the Facebook Watch program premiered on Wednesday, and Jada used the opening moments of the show to address the topic a lot of people are waiting to hear out more about.

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls,” read a message from Jada Pinkett Smith.

The Matrix Resurrections star’s onscreen text continued, “Until then… Table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring, and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us.” Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris invited singer/actress Janelle Monáe on for the latest episode of the show.

Will Smith Apologized For Hitting Chris Rock In Defense Of Jada Pinkett Smith

Rapper-turned-actor Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Academy Awards after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head. Jada shaved her hair off after revealing she suffers from the autoimmune disorder known as alopecia.

Following his Oscar win for Best Actor for King Richard, Will Smith apologized to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees during the ceremony. The four-time Grammy winner later offered an Instagram apology to Chris Rock.

Will Smith also voluntarily resigned from AMPAS following the backlash caused by his assault on live television. The Academy then banned the Hip Hop artist formerly known as the Fresh Prince from attending any of the organization’s events for ten years.