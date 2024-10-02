Jadakiss Confirms New Solo Album, Reflects on Iconic Career and Verzuz Moment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jadakiss is about to make a new, bold move in Hip-Hop as The Lox celebrate 30 years.

Jadakiss has revealed he has a new solo album on the way. The Yonkers emcee is currently working on the project, hinting that fans may hear something sooner rather than later.

“I wasn’t planning to let it out yet, but yeah, I’m working on it. I’ve got two more projects with Def Jam, and hopefully, we continue doing business in the future. If not, it’s all good—I’ll still deliver. But yes, I’m working on it right now,” Jadakiss told AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur after a stop in Delaware.

Jadakiss has dropped several critically acclaimed solo projects, including Kiss Tha Game Goodbye, Kiss of Death and Top 5 Dead or Alive. His catalog boasts collaborations with some of the biggest names in Hip-Hop, from Jay-Z to Nas to DMX, cementing his status as one of the culture’s top-tier lyricists.

Even though he was already certified, Jadakiss’s status rocketed upward after the Verzuz battle against Dipset in 2021. That night, now regarded as an iconic moment in the culture, Jadakiss displayed a masterful command of the stage. That year, AllHipHop anointed him as the person of the year.

Jada did not reveal a release date, fans will certainly continue to await as details emerge.