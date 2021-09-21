JaDaYoungan Arrested For Accessory To Second Degree Murder

JayDaYoungan was reportedly arrested on Thursday for his alleged involvement in a shooting that took place in August 2020.

“The Advocate” is reporting that JaDaYoungan has been arrested for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in connection to a deadly altercation at a trail ride last year. They report that the rapper sheriff deputies booked into Tangipahoa Parish Jail last Thursday (September 16).

In an email to “The Advocate” sheriff’s spokesman Jimmy Travis confirmed that the warrant stemmed from a deadly altercation at a trail ride in northern Tangipahoa Parish more than a year ago that left one person dead and two more injured. It is not yet known what role JaDaYoungan played in the incident, authorities have yet to confirm this.

Scott’s bond was set at $175,000, which he posted Monday, Travis said.

It was reported earlier this year in April that the August 2020 shooting stemmed from an altercation between two rival gangs and resulted in the arrest of seven people law enforcement say were involved in the incident.

The shooting happened Aug. 8, 2020, around 7:30 p.m. in Roseland, where a crowd of around 100 people gathered and multiple gunmen opened fire, officials said at the time.

Zion Hutcherson, 21, was killed in the shooting although officials do not believe she was the intended target.

The rapper was arrested twice in 2020 on unrelated domestic violence charges. He was arrested in February on charges of hitting a pregnant woman and again in October on charges that he punched and grabbed a different woman.

In March of this year, JayDaYoungan’s ex-girlfriend also accused him of assaulting her while she was heavily pregnant.