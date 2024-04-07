Jade Ramey Denies Being A Sex Worker For Diddy, Says They “Dated”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jade Ramey has finally broken her silence over claims that she was a paid sex worker for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Ramey was one of dozens of celebrities and executives ensnared in a lawsuit filed by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones.

Jones and his controversial lawyer Tyrone Blackburn implicated Diddy in several grave accusations, including sexual assault, sex trafficking, and maintaining a network of women, including Ramey, who was supposedly put on a monthly stipend as a.”sex worker” along with rapper Yung Miami and 50 Cent’s baby’s mom, Daphne Joy.

Ramey, who has millions of Instagram followers, addressed the controversy surrounding allegations made against her in a statement issued to Entertainment Tonight.

Ramey emphasized the personal nature of her relationships, underlining that dating does not equate to the lurid allegations thrown her way.

“Yes, I dated someone. Dating someone doesn’t directly correlate to any of the false allegations made,” Ramey expressed, highlighting the need for societal reflection on how individuals’ personal lives are treated as public amusement.

“How unfortunate we’ve entered a time where caring for someone or falling in love is worthy of scrutiny in the court of public opinion,” she continued.

Ramey remained appreciative of the support she has received, saying, “I appreciate everyone’s kind messages and support during this time. Thank you.”

Daphne Joy, another model mentioned alongside Ramey in the lawsuit and the ex-girlfriend of rapper 50 Cent, has also denied being a sex worker for Diddy, calling the claims “100% false and character assassination.”

Simultaneously, Daphne Joy has levied her own serious allegations against her ex-boyfriend, 50 Cent, accusing him of rape and physical abuse during their relationship.

50 Cent denied the claim and revealed he was attempting to gain sole custody of his son Sire, whom he shares with Daphne Joy.