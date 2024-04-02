50 Cent Trolls Ex Daphne Joy With Songs & More After Her Rape & Abuse Accusations

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent started calling Daphne Joy, the mother of his son Sire, a “little sex worker” due to allegations in a lawsuit against Diddy.

50 Cent continued joking about his ex Daphne Joy’s name getting dragged into Diddy’s legal drama. The G-Unit boss used Instagram, his go-to platform for trolling, to antagonize her on Tuesday (April 2).

Joy, the mother of 50 Cent’s son Sire, was identified as one of Diddy’s alleged sex workers in a lawsuit filed by producer Lil Rod. 50 Cent posted Gwen Guthrie’s track “Ain’t Nothin’ Goin’ On But The Rent” to mock Joy, whom he referred to as a “little sex worker.”

“It’s lunch time people here’s a little LSW theme music,” he wrote. “Let’s stay positive and productive today.”

50 Cent refused to ease up as he shared Barrett Strong’s song “Money (That’s What I Want).” He followed up the musical posts with an image featuring his “LSW” phrase.

Joy said she was “deeply hurt by the lies” in Lil Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy. She denied the sex worker allegations.

“The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and character assassination,” she wrote. “I am retaining an attorney to explore all legal remedies against both [Lil Rod] and his attorney.”

Joy also lashed out at 50 Cent, who sought sole custody of their son. She accused him of rape and physical abuse.

“Everything is a joke to you until our safety is comprised, which is happening now,” she wrote. “You are wreaking real havoc, frenzy and chaos onto people’s lives.”

She added, “ I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned. Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of raping me and physically abusing me. You are no longer my oppressor … You have broken our hearts for the last and final time.”

50 Cent denied the allegations.

“The disturbing allegations in the sworn pleadings recently filed in a court case related to Daphne Joy the mother of my 12-year-old child has required me to take all necessary legal actions to protect my son Sire,” he said. “The most recent false and baseless accusations by Daphne Joy are clearly in response to my decision to seek sole custody of my son. My son Sire is my main priority and keeping him in a safe environment is my only focus at this time.”

Joy has not been charged with any crime. Diddy is under federal investigation.