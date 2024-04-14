Jaden Smith & Justin Bieber’s Coachella “Kiss” Goes Viral

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber linked up at Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California this weekend—and now, a clip of their interaction is going viral.

In a video making the rounds online, Smith runs up to Bieber from behind and wraps his arms around him. Bieber, in turn, kisses him on the cheek. Naturally, the gesture raised a few eyebrows and people quickly ran to Twitter (X) to weigh in on the public display of affection.

Many, of course, jumped to conclusions and assumed their “intimate” moment meant they were somehow romantically linked. But Bieber has been married to Hailey Baldwin for five years and has had a string of high profile relationships with several women, including Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner. Still, people couldn’t stop themselves from making jokes or expressing their confusion.

As one person wrote, “I’m sorry but this is not normal. No one is allowed to touch me like that if they are not my man, even my girlfriends don’t approach me like that.” Another asked, “Why TF Do I See Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith Hugging & Kissing On My Timeline??”

Justin Bieber & Jaden Smith seen being intimate at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/bjU3fSeyyH — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) April 14, 2024

Jaden Smith and Justin Bieber’s friendship goes back decades. In 2010, they teamed up for Biebs’ single “Never Say Never” for the film The Karate Kid and, more recently, on 2020’s “Falling For You.” In 2018, Smith announced he was “sexually fluid” during an appearance at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw carnival. He added, “I just wanna say Tyler, The Creator is the best friend in the world. And I love him so f###### much, and I wanna tell you guys something, I wanna tell you, Tyler doesn’t wanna say, but Tyler is my mother f###### boyfriend. And he’s been my mother f###### boyfriend my whole f###### life.”

Tyler was seen backstage laughing it off and ultimately flipping Smith the middle finger. But Smith has other things to think about. He’ll be hitting the road with Kid Cudi on June 28 as part of The Insano World Tour alongside Pusha T and EarthGang.