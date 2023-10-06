Jaden Smith Shows Off His Muscle Gains For All His Haters

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jaden Smith has been famous for most of his life. The son of Hollywood power couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith has likely had to face the world judging him since he was a child.

Not surprisingly, Jaden Smith still has to deal with other people’s negative comments directed at him. This week, the 25-year-old entertainer/entrepreneur decided to address the critics of his slim body frame.

Jaden uploaded before-and-after photos of himself on X. He captioned the tweet, “Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like 🤮, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases🤷🏾‍♂️.”

Haters Will Post The One On The Left And Ignore The One On The Right. Like 🤮, Damn Can A Man Have His Phases🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/kWx2NV44Qn — Jaden (@jaden) October 5, 2023

Moviegoers were first introduced to Jaden Smith as an actor in the 2006 biographical drama The Pursuit of Happyness. Following that Will Smith-led motion picture, Jaden appeared in other films like The Karate Kid and After Earth.

Additionally, Jaden Smith starred in television series such as All of Us, The Get Down and Neo Yokio. The Young Artist Award winner also provided voice acting work for Kid Cudi’s Entergalactic animated television special.

On the music side, Jaden has released three studio albums – Syre, Erys and CTV3: Cool Tape Vol. 3. The latter project was the third installment in a series that includes The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 and CTV2 mixtapes.