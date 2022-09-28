Kid Cudi Reveals Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz & More As Features On ‘Entergalactic’ Album

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Netflix is set to premiere the rapper/actor’s new TV event.

Fans of Kid Cudi have been waiting for his animated Entergalactic television special and accompanying musical body of work for several years. Both the program and the album will arrive on Friday, September 30, 2022.

Kid Cudi has already revealed which artists contributed to the Entergalactic project. The self-proclaimed The Chosen One revealed the guest features for the upcoming Hip Hop release.

R&B vocalist Ty Dolla $ign and rapper/singer Don Toliver will make two appearances, respectively. Cudi’s former G.O.O.D. Music comrade 2 Chainz made it onto track 8. The Entergalactic tracklist features Steve Aoki and Dot da Genius too.

#Entergalactic SEPT 30TH HERE WE GO B#### ‼️ pic.twitter.com/uz7Y2i8CRH — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) September 26, 2022

Entergalactic will join a Kid Cudi catalog that includes other albums such as 2009’s Man on the Moon: The End of Day, 2010’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and 2020’s Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

Netflix’s Entergalactic stars Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Jessica Williams, Ty Dolla $ign, Timothée Chalamet, Laura Harrier, Vanessa Hudgens, Christopher Abbott, 070 Shake, Jaden Smith, Keith David, Teyana Taylor, Arturo Castro, and Macaulay Culkin.

The streaming service first announced Entergalactic back in 2019. Kenya Barris (Black-ish, Girls Trip) serves as an executive producer. Three years ago, Kid Cudi told his Twitter followers the production would be worth the wait.

“Entergalactic will be something you’ve never experienced. I promise it’ll be a fun ride. [Lots] of good friends involved. Great songs too! The cast is coming together. I know a year from now seems like forever but itll be here before u know it!” tweeted Kid Cudi in July 2019.