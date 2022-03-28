Jaden Smith Reacts To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock At The Oscars

“Jada, I love you. G.I. Jane 2, can’t wait to see it,” said Chris Rock at last night’s 94th Academy Awards ceremony. That joke about Jada Pinkett Smith led to Will Smith slapping Rock in front of the Oscar audience.

The “slap seen ’round the world” lit social media on fire. It seemed nearly everyone with an active Twitter account weighed in on the on-stage face smack. Even Jada and Will’s son, Jaden Smith, seemingly posted about the situation.

“And That’s How We Do It,” tweeted Jaden Smith around midnight ET on Monday. That tweet collected over 10,000 replies, 66,000 retweets,15,000 quote-tweets, and 420,000 likes.

Jada Pinkett Smith has openly talked about having alopecia. Dealing with the loss of her hair is apparently a sore subject for the Red Table Talk host. This is what likely prompted Will Smith to attack Chris Ross at the Oscars.

The altercation could also be the result of Chris Rock making fun of Jada Pinkett Smith at a previous Academy Awards event. According to reports, Will was still upset at Rock for a wisecrack about Jada over the “Oscars So White” boycott in 2016.

Will Smith went on to win Best Actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard. The 53-year-old Hip Hop legend apologized for his actions.

“I know to do what we do, you gotta be able to take abuse and have people talk about you. In this business, you gotta have people disrespecting you. And you gotta smile and pretend that’s okay,” stated Will Smith during his acceptance speech.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star later added, “I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees… Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”