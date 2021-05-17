Jake Paul & Logan Paul Respond To The Game’s Fight Challenge

Could the “Hate It or Love It” rapper be the next to go head-to-head with the Paul brothers?

To the displeasure of some boxing purists, Jake Paul and Logan Paul have become two of the biggest names in modern-day prizefighting. The controversial YouTubers-turned-athletes continue to bring in huge numbers of eyeballs and rack up big paydays whenever they enter the ring.

Jayceon “The Game” Taylor is apparently looking to face off against the Paul brothers in an even more non-traditional way. The 41-year-old emcee directly called out Logan and Jake on social media.

“Yerrr, @jakepaul, @LoganPaul… meet me & my little brother downtown LA in front of staples center and let’s just fight head up fades…. no gloves, no money needed…. just on some me & my brother will f### you & your brother up s###!!!!” tweeted The Game on Sunday evening.

It did not take long for Jake Paul to answer The Game’s challenge. The 24-year-old internet personality replied back by referencing one of the rapper’s most popular songs. Jake wrote, “Hate it or love it you would get knocked the f##### out.”

While the younger Paul sibling mentioned 2005’s “Hate It or Love It” single featuring 50 Cent for his clapback against The Game, Logan Paul kept his response simple. The Impaulsive podcast host tweeted, “You gonna need your entire family.”

Logan Paul is scheduled to take on undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather on June 6 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida. The exhibition match will headline an event that will also see former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson fighting a yet-to-be-named opponent.

In 2018, Logan Paul fought fellow YouTube star Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji (aka KSI) to a draw in an amateur fight. The two met again a year later in a professional bout, and KSI vs. Paul II ended with Olatunji winning by split decision.

Jake Paul recently took part in the highly-publicized Triller Fight Club showcase at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium in April. Former MMA fighter Ben Askren was knocked out by Paul in the first round in under two minutes.

Last November, Jake Paul was part of the undercard for the exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. in Los Angeles. Former NBA player Nate Robinson went viral online after he was dropped multiple times by Paul in their fight. The longtime vlogger was declared the winner by knockout at 1:24 of the second round.

