Mike Tyson/Jake Paul Fight Postponed Over Health, Fans Erupt

The much-anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed due to Tyson’s recent health scare, sparking reactions across social media.

Mike Tyson’s much-anticipated match against Jake Paul has been postponed after the boxing legend suffered a medical scare aboard a May 26 flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

During the journey, Tyson experienced intense nausea and dizziness due to an ulcer flare-up about 30 minutes before the plane landed.

Paramedics met the flight upon arrival. Tyson’s representatives later confirmed he is “doing great” and on the road to recovery.

Following a follow-up consultation on May 29, medical professionals recommended Mike Tyson undertake minimal training to avoid further health risks.

The health incident has delayed Tyson’s face-off with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul, which was originally set for July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Mike Tyson has been advised to limit his training while he recuperates to ensure that athletes compete at peak performance levels.

The match will be rescheduled, with a new date expected to be announced next week.

Both fighters have agreed that postponing the match is the fairest path forward to guarantee they each have adequate preparation time.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul supported the decision, acknowledging the importance of equal preparation time for such a high-stakes contest.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority,” shared a spokesperson for MVP, the promotion company. “Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule shortly and is eager to get back in the ring.”

Social media’s reaction to the fight’s delay was mixed: disappointment and concern, with many expressing hope for Tyson’s swift recovery.

Hahaha did Mike Tyson not just have a medical episode on a plane? Stop it with this, he's 57 years old. — Jordan (@Jordan723381011) May 31, 2024

Dear Jake Paul Stan’s



Do you REALLY think this fight should happen? Do you REALLY think it’s a legitimate good move from Jake to fight a 60 year old mike Tyson? ESPECIALLY after this.



Be honest. — lettuce (@delicouslettuce) May 31, 2024

Mike Tyson got scared — …. yeaah whatever (@KSTON901) May 31, 2024

Mike Tyson at that Age is probably still one of the most deadliest men in the world when it comes to boxing😂😭I know his movement mightn’t be there but i would not want a punch from him even if he was on his last legs — Ryan🇾🇪🥀 (@SznGarna7) May 31, 2024