YouTuber-turned-boxer-turned-promoter Jake Paul has offered Will Smith and Chris Rock a $15 million purse each to fight one another in the ring.

After witnessing Smith slap the comedian in the face during a live broadcast of the 2022 Academy Awards, Sal Vulcano took to Twitter to ask Paul would spend to see that fight happen on a pay-per-view.

“Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?”

“I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go,” Paul tweeted. “Let’s do it in August on my undercard.”

He previously offered Kanye West and Pete Davidson the same deal.

As reported by AllHipHop.com, Chris Rock said, “Jada, I love you, ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it,” Rock said on stage.

Pinkett Smith gasped at the joke about her bald head, caused by the autoimmune condition alopecia. In response to his wife, Smith walked up to Rock and slapped him in the face.

When he sat down, he said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f###### mouth,” Smith shouted after exiting the stage.

Neither actor has fought before professionally, and its unlikely that the two will settle anything publicly.

Diddy said to TMZ, they already have. Smith and Rock allegedly met up at the Vanity Fair afterparty.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” Diddy, said. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”