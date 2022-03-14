Jake Paul wants Kanye West and Pete Davidson to settle their differences in a boxing ring.

The YouTube star proposed a fight between Kanye West and Pete Davidson on Monday (March 14). Jake Paul offered to pay each man a minimum of $30 million to compete in a boxing match.

“My official @MostVpromotions offer for @kanyewest & Pete Davidson,” he wrote via Twitter. “I have $30m guaranteed for Kanye And $30m guaranteed for Pete + PPV upside. Money will be put in escrow before 6 round boxing match. Let’s settle this beef like men, before the children get any more impacted.”

Jake Paul made the offer after Kanye West’s beef with Pete Davidson continued to play out on social media over the weekend. Alleged text messages between the two were shared via Instagram.

“Yo it’s Skete,” Pete Davidson wrote, using the nickname given to him by Kanye West. “Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f###### lucky that she’s your kids’ mom. I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f### up.”

‘Ye has been harassing Pete Davidson for weeks, targeting the comedian for dating the polarizing rapper’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Jake Paul apparently sees the feud as a money-making opportunity.