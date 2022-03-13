Kanye West is FURIOUS with Kim Kardashian after she dropped a new TikTok video with their daughter Northwest singing provocative lyrics to the song “Emo Girl.”

Kanye West has accused his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, of antagonizing him with more TikTok videos featuring their daughter North West.

Earlier this week, Kim Kardashian posted a video of the child in a video set to the song “Emo Girl” by Willow and Machine Gun Kelly. Also featured in the video was Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter Penelope Disick.

The track was produced by Kourtney’s fiance, Travis Barker.

In the video, North mouths the lyrics “I fell in love with an emo girl,” while sticking out her t########## slightly provocative manner. Kim, looks on approvingly in a Gothic black outfit.

Kanye was furious, and he took to Instagram to vent to his 15 million followers.

“Hey everybody, I just got off the phone with Kim, and I told her to stop antagonizing me with this TikTok thing. I said, ‘it’s never again. I am her father. I know you don’t respect fathers and the idea of family and media tries to promote something.’ I said, ‘I’m not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney.’ I have a say so.”

According to Kanye, Kim’s disregard for his wishes are just “a small part” of what he dealt with when he was married to her. Kanye also said Kim was keeping the children from seeing him.

The rapper revealed North was not allowed to attend his Donda 2 listening session, and now all of the kids are barred from attending his popular Sunday Service.

“So when we had the Donda 2 release in Miami, I got a flight for all my kids to come from Calabasas to come in Miami to see the kids. Then [an] assistant hit me and said all the kids are there. When the plane took off, I got a text from Kim that said North won’t be on the plane. You see this is the kind of stuff that’s just like the Chicago birthday party, and I’m glad that y’all saw in the Variety piece what I have to deal with.”

The TikTok videos have been a source of contention between Kanye and Kim. The rapper claimed his 8-year-old daughter is being put on TikTok to her detriment and “against his will.”

However, Kim disagreed and accused Kanye of attacking her on social media, which she said was more hurtful than the TikTok videos they do together.