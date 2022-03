Pete Davidson has finally had enough of Kanye West’s antics, and now the comedian is issuing some threats of his own!

Kanye West was engaged in a one-sided war with Pete Davidson for weeks- but now the comedian has finally responded to the rap star’s taunts.

Kanye went in on Kim today (March 13) in a series of since-deleted Instagram posts.

The rap star was livid over a TikTok video his estranged wife posted featuring their daughter North dressed up in Gothic attire as she mouthed the lyrics to Willow and Machine Gun Kelly’s song “Emo Girl.”

Kanye accused Kim of keeping their kids away from him and brought race into the conversation, stating that “white people” are raising his biracial children.

In another post where he threatened comedian DL Hughley, Kanye brought up Pete Davidson again.

The rapper has been targeting Pete for months over his budding relationship with Kim Kardashian, who was recently declared legally single.

In addition to renaming him “Skete,” Kanye West decapitated the comedian in one video version of his song. “Eazy” with Game. In a second version of the video, Pete gets attacked by monkeys.

Today, Kanye West accused Pete of antagonizing him after the “Saturday Night Live” star sent text messages offering to meet up with the rapper to discuss their issues. “man to man.”

“The boyfriend text me, antagonizing me bragging about being in bed with my wife,” Kanye West said in a since-deleted video. “I thought publicly for a year and a half I’ve been dragged how she’s not my wife. She doesn’t have my last name. Now he’s texting me bragging about how he’s in bed with my wife and I’m like well who’s watching my children if he’s texting me, bragging about being in bed with my wife?”

Earlier today, Pete Davidson’s friend and fellow comedian at Dave Sirius posted a heated text message conversation between the two men.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this. Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f###### lucky that she’s your kids mom,” Pete wrote to Kanye. “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the f### up.”

Kanye asked for Pete Davidson’s location, and the comedian offered it up, along with an invitation to meet face to face.

“I’m in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b#### boy and talk,” Pete Davidson snapped, revealing he was in bed with Kim, exactly as Kanye stated.

To hammer home the point, Pete Davidson sent a picture of himself smiling in bed, shirtless, grinning, and throwing up a peace sign at Ye.

Kanye seemed to keep his cool. However, he offered Pete an invitation to meet up after Sunday Service.

Pete Davidson responded with an invitation for Kanye to meet him in his room at the Beverly Hills Hotel to sort the matter out privately.

Kanye did not seem interested in the offer, which seemed to infuriate Pete Davidson.

The comedian revealed that “Saturday Night Live” has planned to make fun of the rap star’s antics to their nationwide audience for months.

However, Pete said he put the brakes on the shows out of his respect for Kanye. However, that may not be the case very shortly, according to Pete.

“You have no idea how nice I’ve been to you despite your actions towards me. I’ve stopped SNL from talking about or making fun of you, which they’ve wanted to do for months,” Pete Davidson said.

“I’ve stopped stand-up comedians from doing bits about you cause I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there. I have your back even though you treat me like s### because I want everything to be smooth.

“But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice,” Pete Davidson warned of the rapper.