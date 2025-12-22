Jake Paul Got Slumped, But Ring Girl Lexi Williams Delivered The KO Nobody Recovered From

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lexi Williams damn near ruined the Jake Paul/Anthony Joshua fight night, by turning every camera her way as her curves stole the spotlight

If you watched Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua for the boxing, you’re lying.

The real main event started the second Lexi Williams stepped ringside in that red MVP outfit — thighs glistening under the Kaseya Center lights, booty sitting so damn perfect it deserved its own walkout music and that stupid-fine smile that hit harder than Joshua’s right hand.

Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out in round six, but Lexi knocked out every man watching before round one even started.

And the wildest part? This wasn’t even new for her. The woman came into fight night with Hall of Fame stats already.

Lexi, 31, Jamaican-American, Miami Swim Week veteran, 2-million-follower IG problem, certified Fashion Nova weapon, and one of MVP Models’ elite ring girls, had the entire arena acting like they’d never seen a curve before.

She’d already worked Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson earlier this year, and the internet crowned her the MVP then, too.

Her résumé was stacked. Her body was stacked-er. Fans weren’t tweeting about combos, footwork, or scorecards; they were trying to figure out how a human being could have a waist that tiny and a backside that disrespectful.

And for anyone still wondering how she became the night’s breakout star? Scroll her IG. She had the pre-fight timeline warming everybody up like she knew she was about to ruin marriages.

In one video montage, Lexi is wearing a tiny chocolate-brown bikini that looks spray-painted onto her body. The top is small and lifted, pushing her cleavage up and out so cleanly it becomes the first thing anyone sees. Her waist is ridiculously tight, almost absurd, and the bikini bottoms sit high on her hips, pulling attention straight to her curves. Her booty looks full and round from the side.

By the time she shared the spotlight with fellow MVP models, Raphaela Milagres, Marissa Ayers, and Journi Carr, the debate online wasn’t “Who won the fight?”

It was “How are we supposed to watch boxing with Lexi Williams on the screen?”

Jake Paul lost twice that night, once to Anthony Joshua and once to Lexi, who stole his entire damn show.