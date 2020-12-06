Jake Paul, Stunna 4 Vegas And DaBaby Clown Nate Robinson In Video For “Play U Lay”

(AllHipHop News)
Jake Paul continues to celebrate his stunning knockout of NBA star Jake Paul during their match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson/Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view fight.
Nate Robinson became the subject of endless memes after Jake pummeled him into unconsciousness during the second round.
Jake, who made a whopping eight-figures for less than 5 minutes worth of work, is also a budding rapper.
Thanks to his quick work of Jake Paul, his career took a big step forward thanks to his new pals DaBaby and the North Carolina rap star’s artist, Stunna 4 Vegas, who is signed to Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment.
Stunna 4 Vegas just dropped the visuals for his song “Play U Lay” which features Ola Runt, with Jake Paul making a cameo throughout the entire video.
The video, which was directed by DaBaby, kicks off with Stunna 4 Vegas holding a diamond-encrusted chain with a basketball on the end with the name “Robinson” name embossed across it.
Jake Paul is featured prominently featured throughout the entire video, along with men laying sprawled out, face-down on the floor doing the “Nate Robinson” challenge.
At one point in the video, Jake Paul disrespect Nate even more, by dousing the diamond pendant with “Robinson” on it with champagne.
Meanwhile, boxing legend George Foreman is stepping up to the plate in order to save Nate’s reputation.
The 71-year-old boxing legend has offered to train Nate for a rematch against Jake Paul. Foreman believes Nate is an untapped talent who simply did not train properly.
“He may not want to box again, but I wouldn’t want him to leave without doing a better show than he put on. You don’t wanna go on like that,” George Foreman said.