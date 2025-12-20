Jake Paul Suffers Broken Jaw After Devastating Anthony Joshua Stoppage, Undergoes Surgery

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul looks at weeks of healing, surgery and reflection following a brutal heavyweight knockout loss to Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul is swapping his trademark bravado for bandages after a violent night in the ring ended with surgery.

The social media star-turned-boxer confirmed Saturday that he underwent surgery to repair a broken jaw suffered in his sixth round stoppage loss to Anthony Joshua.

Paul shared the update directly with followers, posting from his recovery and striking a noticeably subdued tone.

“Just got out of surgery. Everything went smooth. Thanks for all the love,” Paul wrote. “Lots of pain and stiffness. Gotta eat liquids for seven days. [Shoutout] to the amazing team at Miami University hospital. Everyone was so gracious and caring.”

The damage was significant.

Paul shared X-ray images showing two fractures in his jaw, injuries caused during a bout that escalated quickly as Joshua’s size and experience took control.

Paul was spitting blood in the aftermath of the fight and did not attend the postfight news conference.

Inside the ring, the ending came fast. Joshua dropped Paul twice in the fifth round and twice more in the sixth before the referee halted the eight round contest. The defeat marked one of the most punishing nights of Paul’s short but highly scrutinized boxing career.

In the post-fight presser, Nakisa Bidarian, CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, Paul handled the immediate aftermath himself.

“He took a shower, he drove himself to hospital,” Bidarian said. “A broken jaw is very common in sports, particularly in boxing or MMA. The recovery time is four to six weeks.”

Paul insisted the injury will not derail his ambitions. “We will heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight,” he said in the ring. “I’m going for the cruiserweight world title.”

The loss followed a risky leap to heavyweight that included a bout with Mike Tyson last year and the decision to face Joshua despite typically competing around 200 pounds.

For now, Paul says he plans to rest before mapping out his next move, a necessary pause after a reminder that boxing’s consequences are very real.