Mike Tyson Confirms Massive 2026 Fight With Floyd Mayweather

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. will meet in an exhibition bout in 2026 despite a 12-year age gap and nearly 100-pound weight difference.

Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are stepping into the ring together in early 2026 for an exhibition match organized by CSI Sports, pitting two of boxing’s most iconic names against each other in a spectacle that defies logic and weight classes.

Tyson, who will be nearly 60 at the time of the fight, and Mayweather, who turns 48 in February, have agreed to the non-sanctioned bout, which won’t impact Mayweather’s spotless 50-0 professional record.

The matchup is being billed as pure entertainment, not a competitive contest, especially given the wide gap in age, weight and fighting styles.

Mike Tyson Shocked Floyd Mayweather Accepted Bout

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather,” Tyson said in a press release. “I thought, ‘No way this happens,’ but Floyd said yes. This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable—and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets. I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”

Tyson, the former heavyweight terror with a 50-7 record and 44 knockouts, last fought in a 2024 exhibition loss to Jake Paul. Mayweather, who last fought professionally in 2017, has since taken part in several exhibition bouts, maintaining his brand and undefeated legacy.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

The physical mismatch is hard to ignore. Tyson typically walks around at 230 to 240 pounds, while Mayweather’s weight hovers near 150. Tyson’s reach is 71 inches, just an inch shorter than Mayweather’s 72, but the size and power disparity is significant