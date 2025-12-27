Jake Paul Broken Jaw KO Shatters Netflix’s Most-Watched Clip Record

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jake Paul suffered a shattered jaw after Anthony Joshua knocked him out on Netflix, capping a record-setting Miami fight watched by 33 million worldwide.

Jake Paul’s jaw was shattered in two places when Anthony Joshua knocked him out in the sixth round at Miami’s Kaseya Center on December 19.

The slow-motion clip of the knockout became Netflix’s highest-performing live-event clip ever, with more than 214 million impressions across its social channels.

The fight also set multiple records beyond just the viral knockout clip. It reached Netflix’s Top 10 in 91 countries and ranked #1 in 45 countries, including the United States. The event also set a new record as the highest-grossing boxing gate at the Kaseya Center.

The Netflix event generated 1.25 billion impressions across the platform’s global social channels. The fight was a top worldwide trending topic on X, ranking #1 in the US, UK, and Brazil. The slow-motion knockout clip alone accounted for 214 million of those impressions.

The fight drew 33 million global viewers and attracted a star-studded ringside audience including Hip-Hop heavyweights Young Thug, Rick Ross, Swae Lee, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign, Timbaland, 6ix9ine and Freeway.

These rappers watched Jake Paul get his jaw broken in real time as Joshua delivered the devastating blow that ended the fight.

The knockout happened in the sixth round after Joshua dominated the entire fight. Paul had been talking tough before the bout, but got silenced when Joshua’s right hand connected flush with his jaw, dropping him to the canvas.

Paul’s jaw was broken in two places from the impact of Joshua’s punch. Medical experts said the fractures were severe enough to require immediate surgical intervention.

The 27-year-old had to have his jaw wired and will be on a liquid diet for weeks. The YouTuber-turned-boxer also had teeth removed during the procedure.

Both fighters earned massive payouts from the Netflix event. Reports indicate that Paul earned approximately $92-120 million, while Joshua earned $60-92 million, making it one of boxing’s biggest paydays ever.

Despite the devastating loss and injury, Jake Paul says he plans to continue boxing. He wants to drop down to cruiserweight for his next fight and has called out several potential opponents. Paul believes he can still compete at a high level once he recovers from his jaw surgery.

Jake Paul has not announced his next opponent, but says he wants to fight again in 2025 after fully recovering from surgery.