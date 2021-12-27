One of the shooters accused of killing Jam Master Jay plans to prove he was not the gunman who shot the legendary Run-DMC DJ in his recording studio!

One of the men accused of killing Jam Master Jay, plans to present a witness to testify he was not present when the Run-DMC founder was killed in his Queens, New York recording studio.

Prosecutors have charged Ronald “Tinard” Washington and Karl “Lil D” Jordan with the October 30th, 2002 murder of Jam Master Jay.

The Feds claim Washington acted as a cover, while Jordan shot and killed Jam Master Jay after they were allegedly cut out of a dope deal.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizzell, allegedly received 10 kilos of cocaine from his mid-west supplier, reportedly a high-ranking member of the Black Mafia Family.

Washington and Jordan were supposed to help sell the drugs in Maryland with other yet-to-be-named co-conspirators.

But Jay allegedly decided to cut Washington out of the deal, which the Feds claim set the murder conspiracy in motion.

Washington and Karl Jordan were charged with murder while engaging in drug trafficking on August 17th, 2020.

According to a document exclusively obtained by AllHipHop.com, Karl Jordan Jr. has an alibi, which could ruin the prosecutor’s case.

The heavily redacted document states that Karl Jordan Jr. was not near Jay’s recording studio the night of the murder. He was at an associate’s house.

And, the associate is planning to testify on Jordan’s behalf when the case goes to trial.

“Karl Jordan, by and through his counsel, informs the Government of his intent to present the alibi testimony of: [redacted] and [redacted] to testify that Mr. Jordan was at the home of [redacted] on October 30, 2002, at the same time as the murder of Jason Mizell occurred,” Karl Jordan Jr.’s lawyer Michael Hueston Esq. has informed prosecutors.

Last month, AllHipHop.com revealed prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty against Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald “Tinard” Washington to connection Jam Master Jay’s murder.

Jam Master Jay was killed as he played video games with Uriel “Pretty Tony” Rincon in the recording studio.

That fateful evening, others in the studio included Jay’s business partner Randy Allen and his sister Lydia High, who buzzed the killers in. Also present were Michael Bonds and later Jay’s nephew, Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones.

Prosecutors claim Jordan fired two shots. One struck Jay and killed him, while a ricochet hit Rincon in the leg and wounded him.

Karl Jordan Jr. is still facing drug trafficking charges for allegedly trafficking large amounts of cocaine in 2017.