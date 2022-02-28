Jam Master Jay “Co-Conspirators” To Testify Against Murder Suspects

According to prosecutors, one of the men accused of killing Jam Master Jay is a menace to society who will intimidate witnesses if he is released. Read more!

Prosecutors claim they have an airtight case as they prepare to try two men for the murder of Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay.

Two men have been charged with murder for killing Jam. Master Jay, who was gunned down inside of his Queens, New York recording studio in October of 2002.

One of Jay’s long-time associates, Ronald “Tinard” Washington, and Karl “Lil D” Jordan, are accused of ambushing Jay in the studio.

Prosecutors claim Jam Master Jay was executed after cutting Washington out of a drug deal.

Jam Master Jay, born Jason Mizell, allegedly bought 10 kilos of cocaine from a supplier in the Midwest to distribute the drugs in Maryland.

Prosecutors believe Washington was buzzed into the studio and provided cover for Jordan, who is accused of being the trigger man who shot and killed Jay.

Jordan was 18-years-old at the time of the slaying.

In August 2020, almost 20 years after the murder, prosecutors charged Washington and Jordan with Jam Master Jay’s murder.

Jordan was also accused of dealing kilo-level amounts of cocaine. And in some of those transactions, he sold cocaine base to undercover agents, who recorded the sales.

Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Last week, Jordan asked a judge to free him from the MDC lockup in Brooklyn, New York.

Jordan said he had put together a $1 million bail package, which included property from various family members and $20,000 his friends raised for him.

Jordan says two people will testify on his behalf. He maintains that he was at his pregnant ex-girlfriend’s house at the time of the murder.

The ex-girlfriend and a former corrections officer will take the stand in support of his alibi when the trial kicks off.

Jordan’s alibi will be tested – thanks to unnamed “conspirators” – who will testify against Jordan during the upcoming trial.

“The evidence adduced at trial will be substantial, including eyewitness and co-conspirator testimony establishing Jordan’s relationship with Washington, his involvement in the underlying narcotics conspiracy, and his role as Mizell’s shooter,” United States Attorney Breon Peace wrote in opposition to Jordan’s request to be granted bond.

“While Jordan claims that there is little evidence linking him to Mizell’s murder, he ignores the fact that a grand jury has heard evidence – twice – and voted an indictment charging him with these crimes,” Breon Peace added.

Last week, AllHipHop broke the news that Jordan asked a judge to release him to house arrest until his trial.

In their rebuttal to his motion, prosecutors also claimed Jordan was just too risky to release.

First, they pointed to his drug-dealing escapades and noted his proclivity to carry guns while selling drugs. They also pointed out several violent incidents involving Jordan, even though he has no adult criminal convictions.

In one incident, Jordan was accused of firing a shot off in the air. The cops recovered one spent shell casing and 83 live rounds from the scene. Although he was initially charged with a felony, the only eyewitness refused to cooperate. He pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charge.

In 2003, Jordan shot an individual in the leg on Hollis Avenue, but the charges against him were dropped because, once again, the victim refused to cooperate. The victim was Jam Master Jay’s nephew, Boe Skagz.

On November 1st, 2004, Karl Jordan Jr. was involved in a shootout on Farmers Boulevard. During the gun battle, bullets struck houses, cars, and even a church.

The charges, in that case, were eventually dismissed.

Prosecutors also accused Jordan of intimidating at least four of the witnesses in the Jam Master Jay case. They also claim Jordan communicated with people illegally from inside prison after being caught with a contraband cell phone.

Prosecutors are asking the judge to keep Karl Jordan Jr. locked up until the trial.