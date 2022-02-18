One of the suspects accused of murdering Run-DMC founder Jam Master Jay is hoping a judge will let him out of prison before his trial. Read more.

One of the suspects accused of killing Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay hopes to get out of prison before his murder trial starts this fall.

On August 17th, 2020, prosecutors charged Karl “Lil D Jordan Jr. and Ronald “Tinard” Washington with the October 30th, 2002 murder of the pioneering DJ inside of his Queens, New York recording studio.

According to prosecutors, Jordan and Washington executed Jam Master Jay after he allegedly cut them out of a drug deal involving multiple kilos of cocaine destined for distribution in Maryland.

While Washington has yet to present his defense, Karl Jordan Jr. has maintained his innocence. He has managed to raise a $1 million surety bond secured by 16 people who believe he is innocent.

The group backing Jordan also raised $20,000 in cash, and his father and grandmother are putting up property worth $175,000, In hopes of getting him released from the MDC lockup in Brooklyn, New York.

AllHipHop has also obtained exclusive information relating to Karl Jordan Jr.’s alibi.

He plans to present two witnesses his defense team believes are highly credible.

Jordan’s then-pregnant girlfriend says he was at her home when the murder occurred. Furthermore, the mother of his ex-girlfriend at the time – who is a former New York City corrections officer and current school teacher – is also planning to testify he was at the residence.

According to Jordan, he was an innocent 18-year-old teen when the crime happened. Lawyers for Jordan said his father, Karl “Big D” Jordan, was a lifelong friend of Jam Master Jay since the two families lived across the street from each other in Queens.

Jordan believes he was only charged after the release of a documentary on Netflix that “recklessly promoted a theory,” alleging he was one of the two individuals responsible for the murder.

In a bombshell revelation that could sink the prosecution’s case in front of a jury due to reasonable doubt, Jordan was excluded as a contributor to the DNA recovered from the scene of the murder.

Jordan’s defense team says that DNA from a hat found at the crime identified another unnamed suspect.

Because of this evidence, lawyers for Jordan submitted the proposed bail package that would include the $1 million surety bond, his grandparents’ house, and the $20,000 in cash.

Jordan would also be willing to submit to 24-hour home detention at his residence in Queens, enforced with a monitor. And he agreed to stay away from his co-defendant and other witnesses. Jordan’s lawyers also pointed out that he is not a danger to the community.

Karl Jordan Jr., now 38, has no adult criminal convictions and has not been in any violent criminal activity since he was locked up in August of 2020.

A judge has yet to rule.