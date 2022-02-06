EXCLUSIVE: Jam Master Jay Murder Trial Dates Finally Set More Than 20 Years After Shocking Crime

The two men allegedly involved with the murder of hip-hop pioneer Jam Master Jay will head to trial this fall for the heinous crime! Read more!

The two men accused of killing Run-DMC group member Jam Master Jay will learn their fates this fall.

Prosecutors believe Karl “Lil D” Jordan and Ronald “Tinard” Washington were the two gunmen who killed Jay inside his recording studio in Queens, New York, on October 30th, 2002.

Jordan and Washington were indicted for the murder in August of 2020. Prosecutors claim the two men killed Jam Master Jay over a drug dispute 20 years ago.

The Feds claim the motive for the killing resulted from Jam Master Jay’s previous acquisition of 10 kilograms of cocaine from a narcotic supplier allegedly affiliated with the Black Mafia Family, located in the Midwest.

The drugs were supposed to be distributed in Maryland by Washington, Jordan, and other unnamed co-conspirators.

Washington was supposedly cut out of the drug dealing operation in Maryland, which led to the murder conspiracy.

According to the indictment, Jordan and Washington were armed with guns when they entered the studio, as Jay sat playing video games with a witness/victim named Uriel “Tony” Rincon.

Jordan is accused of firing off two shots. One struck Rincon in the leg, and the other hit Jam Master Jay in the head and killed him instantly.

Both men are charged with murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking, firearms violations, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

That evening, other potential witnesses in the studio included Randy Allen, his sister Lydia High, an associate named Michael Bonds, and Jay”s nephew Rodney “Boe Scagz” Jones.

AllHipHop can exclusively reveal that barring any unforeseen delays, jury selection for the case will begin on September 22nd, 2022.

After selecting jurors, opening statements and testimony will commence on Monday, September 26th, 2022.

If there are scheduling complications due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a backup trial date will be set for February 2023.

The government expects the trial to last approximately two weeks.

So far, Washington has yet to offer a defense for his alleged role in the crime.

However, as AllHipHop.com has exclusively reported, Karl “Lil D” Jordan plans to introduce a witness and an alibi to prove he was at an associate’s house at the time of the murder.