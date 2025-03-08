Jam Master Jay’s Convicted Killer Stabbed 18 Times

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Karl Jordan Jr. was brutally assaulted during a gang war inside of the troubled MDC lockup in Brooklyn and AllHipHop has the details.

Karl Jordan Jr. survived a violent gang-related stabbing at Brooklyn’s infamous Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) on February 22, leaving the convicted killer of Run-DMC legend Jam Master Jay hospitalized in serious condition.

AllHipHop has uncovered details surrounding the bloody riot at MDC, describing a grim scene that erupted inside the notoriously troubled federal jail.

Karl Jordan Jr., already serving time after being convicted alongside Ronald “Tinard” Washington in 2024 for the 2002 murder of JMJ, was reportedly stabbed 18 times during a brutal clash between rival gangs.

Sources revealed that tensions had simmered for weeks between Jordan’s gang, the Bloods and a Dominican gang known as the Trinitarios.

The animosity exploded into violence, resulting in Jordan suffering two collapsed lungs and requiring hospitalization. Four other inmates were also wounded during the chaos, though Jordan’s injuries were the most severe.

After emergency medical intervention, Jordan’s condition was reported as stable. Federal officials quickly placed the MDC on lockdown, suspending all inmate visitations for at least one month to restore order and investigate the attack.

Further scrutiny revealed that weapons were allegedly smuggled into the facility, hidden cleverly inside food packages. As a result, federal prosecutors moved swiftly, charging 23 inmates in connection with the melee and contraband operations, including podcaster Taxstone.

The MDC has faced intense scrutiny and controversy over the past year, with multiple violent incidents and security breaches. Just months before, the facility made headlines after authorities conducted a high-profile raid following the incarceration of disgraced music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Diddy’s incarceration at MDC sparked an ongoing legal fight between his attorneys and federal prosecutors after authorities confiscated notebooks from his jail cell, alleging possible evidence of criminal activity.

The dispute over the notebooks triggered legal motions and court hearings, putting MDC once again in the national spotlight for security lapses and inmate safety concerns.

Jordan’s stabbing is just the latest chapter in MDC’s troubling history of violence and mismanagement.