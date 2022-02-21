Jamal Edwards U.K Rap Music Entrepreneur & Founder Of SBTV, Dies Aged 31

British entrepreneur and music industry icon Jamal Edwards, founder of groundbreaking YouTube channel SBTV, has died at the age of 31.

Brenda Edwards confirmed her son Jamal passed away on Sunday “after a sudden illness” in a statement issued via her T.V show, Loose Women.

“It is with the deepest heartache that I confirm that my beautiful son Jamal Edwards passed away yesterday morning after a sudden illness. Myself, his sister Tanisha, and the rest of his family and friends are completely devastated. He was the centre of our world.”

She asked for privacy for her family while they “grieve this unimaginable loss.”

She concluded, “Jamal was an inspiration to myself and so many. Our love for him lives on. Love live Jamal Edwards MBE, MBA, PHD.”

After the devastating death of Jamal, our thoughts are with Brenda today. She’s sent us this message: pic.twitter.com/EZWH3b5tcX — Loose Women (@loosewomen) February 21, 2022

Jamal Edwards U.K Rap Icon

Jamal was a legend in the U.K rap scene whose impact and importance cannot be overstated. His SBTV YouTube channel played a pivotal role in launching the career of countless U.K artists. Stormzy, Skepta, JME, J Hus, Lady Leshurr, Dave, AJ Tracey, Headie One, and many more started out on the channel. SBTV soon became the go-to online platform, bringing grime and U.K rap to huge audiences.

Jamal was not just a pioneering figure in British rap and grime music, he was also a passionate advocate for mental health awareness. Last November, he worked with Response on a campaign to increase awareness of the rising male suicide rate.

Another recent project spoke to his thirst for innovation as an entrepreneur. 8BARS was a mobile app to support the next generation of talent in the U.K. music industry. He was an ambassador for the Prince’s Trust, a youth charity run by the Prince of Wales helping young people get a start in business.

Tributes have flooded in from fans and music industry peers alike, mourning the tragic loss of the young entrepreneur. AllHipHop.com extends our prayers and condolences to the family of Jamal Edwards during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

Image credit: Sophiebrockle