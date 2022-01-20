Jimmy Henchman is one step closer to being a free man, after a court refused to reject his argument that President Trump pardoned him from his life sentences!

Incarcerated rap mogul James “Jimmy Henchman” Rosemond is one step closer to gaining his freedom.

In a remarkable turn of events, Rosemond, who is serving nine life sentences for drug dealing and allegedly ordering a murder, could be released from prison thanks to former President Donald Trump.

The former POTUS commuted Rosemond’s sentence on December 18th, 2020 during a conversation with former NFL running back/activist Jim Brown and his wife Monique Brown.

The Browns had undertaken a multi-year campaign to obtain clemency for Rosemond, who was convicted of running a drug trafficking organization, in addition to ordering the murder of 50 Cent’s associate, Lowell “Lodi Mack” Fletcher.

The killing was for an incident after the G-Unit member, along with Tony Yayo, smacked Rosemond’s young son at the height of a feud betwen Rosemond, who represented The Game, and 50 Cent in March of 2007.

The Feds claimed Rosemond paid members of his drug trafficking organization a kilogram of cocaine as payment for killing Fletcher on September 27th, 2009.

The Browns submitted sworn declarations to the court asserting President Trump “looked at everything” and declared that James Rosemond would be home for Christmas in 2021.

However, when President Trump divulged the names of people he was pardoning, Rosemond’s name was not on the list.

President Trump never sent a record of the clemency to the Warden of USP Hazleton, where James Rosemond is serving out his life sentences.

In October of 2021, Rosemond filed for a writ of habeas corpus.

In a never before used argument, Rosemond said a President merely has to state in public that he is granting a prisoner clemency, for it to be effective. Rosemond insists that his incarceration is unconstitutional.

Rosemond has been attempting to serve Richard Hudgins, the Warden at USP Hazleton, as required by law.

Yesterday (January 19th,) a judge hearing the case ruled in favor of Rosemond and is permitting the unprecedented argument to proceed.

Now the Warden must submit an argument as to why Rosemond should not be released.

“Summary dismissal of the same is not warranted. Therefore, the Warden shall have twenty-eight (28) days from the date of this Order to show cause why the writ should not be granted,” United States Magistrate Judge James W. Mazzone ruled.

If Rosemond is granted a writ of habeas corpus, his next step will be to stand in front of a judge who could vacate his prison sentence and set him free.