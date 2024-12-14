Jamie Foxx Possibly Hurt In Birthday Brawl At Beverly Hills Restaurant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A witness told police the “Ray” actor was possibly injured in the fight, but he was gone by the time they arrived on the scene.

Jamie Foxx was reportedly involved in an altercation at Mr. Chow’s in Los Angeles on Friday night (December 13).

TMZ reports law enforcement was called to the highly frequented Beverly Hills restaurant around 10 p.m. local time. A witness told police Foxx was possibly injured in the fight, but the Ray actor was gone by the time they arrived on the scene.

Foxx was photographed earlier that evening heading into the establishment with his daughters Corinne and Anelise Foxx and his ex Kristin Grannis, so he could at least be placed at the scene. His name was also included in the police report.

TMZ

Foxx faced a significant health scare in April 2023. While working on a Netflix film titled Back in Action, he was hospitalized for a “medical complication.” His family was initially extremely private about the details, but it was later revealed that the issue required an extended recovery period. Speculation circulated about the nature of the complication, but Foxx and his family chose not to divulge the details

Foxx spent weeks in the hospital and later moved to a rehabilitation center. He gradually recovered as concern for Foxx’s well-being flooded social media. Many celebrities, including LeBron James and Kerry Washington, expressed their support and well wishes.

In July 2023, he posted an Instagram video addressing fans for the first time since his hospitalization. He thanked everyone for their prayers, debunked rumors that he had been “paralyzed or blind” and assured fans he was on the mend. Foxx has resumed some professional activities. In August 2023, he was spotted filming a commercial and later announced new projects, including upcoming music and movie roles.

His new comedy special, What Had Happened Was, is currently streaming on Netflix.