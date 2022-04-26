Jamie Foxx Calls Out Stephen A. Smith Over Ben Simmons Comments

Some sports pundits, such as ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, questioned Ben Simmons’s decision to not play for the Brooklyn Nets in the team’s playoff game against the Boston Celtics. Smith went on a tirade against the Australian-born basketball player.

“Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete we have ever seen in, not just American history, but the history of sports,” said Stephen A. Smith on his First Take show.

The Shade Room shared Smith’s commentary on Instagram which amassed over 1.2 million views and 7,000 comments on the page. Oscar-winning actor/Grammy-winning singer Jamie Foxx added his thoughts under the post as well.

Jamie Foxx wrote:

That is completely unfair @bensimmons has a family this man has people that love him and this man just plays basketball but to be dragged through the mud like this is unfair…. and why is it @stephenasmith you only go at basketball players… You [are] completely mute when it comes to the Tom Bradys [and] the Aaron Rodgers of the world… You get where I’m going… stop it bruh it’s out of bounds. @iamjamiefoxx via @theshaderoom

Ben Simmons reportedly suffered a herniated disk in his lower back that prevented him from returning to the court. He also expressed concerns about mental readiness. The Celtics defeated the Nets 116-112 on Monday, sweeping the Brooklyn team in the best-of-seven series.