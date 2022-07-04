Jamie Foxx “Back In Action,” And Reuning With Cameron Diaz On The Big Screen

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz will team up together on a brand new movie for Netflix titled “Back in Action.” Read more!

Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement to star alongside Jamie Foxx in the aptly-titled Netflix movie “Back in Action.”

Diaz, who had a baby with her husband Benji Madden in 2019, announced her retirement from acting in 2018 and has not appeared onscreen since starring with Foxx in the “Annie” remake in 2014.

Jamie Foxx announced Diaz’s comeback news by posting a voice conversation between them and American football star Tom Brady on Twitter.

“Cameron, I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now,” he captioned the post. “Had to call in the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) to bring back another GOAT.”

Cameron I hope you aren’t mad I recorded this, but no turning back now. Had to call in the GOAT to bring back another GOAT. @CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!! 🦊🐐 pic.twitter.com/vyaGrUmbWb — Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) June 29, 2022

(https://twitter.com/iamjamiefoxx/status/1542190656386236416?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet) featured Diaz telling Fox she is “so anxious” returning to acting.

“I’m like pacing the room,” she added. “I feel excited, but I don’t know how to do this, you know?”

Foxx responded by introducing Brady, saying, “I understand. Listen, I got somebody on the other line that can help you with this.”

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star, who called off his own retirement earlier this year, interjected: “I was talking to Jamie, and he said you need a few tips on how to un-retire. I’m relatively successful at un-retiring.”

Jamie Foxx then confirmed the news by adding, “@CameronDiaz and I are BACK IN ACTION – our new movie with @NetflixFilm. Production starting later this year!!”

In addition to “Annie,” the duo also starred together in the American football movie “Any Given Sunday.”

Netflix chiefs are yet to announce a release date and plot for the new film – but confirmed the news by retweeting Foxx’s announcement. The action-comedy will be directed by “Horrible Bosses” filmmaker Seth Gordon from a script he co-wrote with Brendan O’Brien.