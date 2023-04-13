Jamie Foxx “Communicating Now” After Suffering Medical Emergency: Family Rush To Hospital Bedside

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The family of Jamie Foxx asked for prayers after confirming the actor was taken to hospital Tuesday and is now “on his way to recovery.”

Jamie Foxx is recovering after being taken to hospital following an undisclosed “medical emergency” Tuesday morning.

The actor’s daughter Corinne Foxx broke the news with a statement attributed to the actor’s family that she posted on her Instagram account.

Relatives revealed Jamie Foxx, who is currently shooting the upcoming Netflix film, Back in Action in Atlanta with Cameron Diaz, suffered a “medical complication.” According to the statement, the 55-year-old actor was hospitalized, but he is “already on his way to recovery.”

While the family did not disclose the medical issue, the statement read: “We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

She continued, “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

A source told TMZ that the situation warranted relatives from out of town coming to visit Jamie Foxx in the hospital. They described the issue as a “medical emergency.” However, another source added an encouraging message: “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Further details are scant, and it’s unclear what led to the Oscar winner’s hospitalization. There’s no word yet on when hospital staff will discharge Jamie Foxx.