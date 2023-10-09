Jamie Foxx Pays Tribute To Late Actor Keith Jefferson

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jamie Foxx has paid tribute to “amazing soul” Keith Jefferson following his death.

Jamie took to Instagram to pay tribute to his friend and former co-star who recently passed away.

“Keith, you’ve been nothing but absolute grace, your whole life your heart is pure your love is immeasurable you were an amazing soul,” Jamie captioned a photo of the pair.

“We will all miss you dearly. It’s gonna take a long time for this to heal. Goodbye, my friend. I love you,” he concluded.

In a separate post, Jamie wrote, “Everything hurts right now having a hard time looking through these pictures reliving the memories of us having a great time going to miss you man gonna miss you.”

Jamie added that ever “since we met back in college, you have been in incredible soul God rest, NEVER THOUGHT I WOULD HAVE TO SEE THE WORDS ABOUT MY FRIEND RIP @keith.jefferson Keith.”

The cause of Keith’s death has not yet been confirmed, however, the news comes two months after he shared that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

The actor landed his first screen credit in 1997 for “Buffalo Soldiers.” He then appeared in two episodes of the “Jamie Foxx” show. Jamie and Keith teamed up again in 2012’s “Django Unchained,” with Keith playing the role of Pudgy Ralph.

More recently, Keith played Land Pirate Keith in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”